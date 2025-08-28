GST evasion: 1,300 crore racket busted, incriminating docus seized in Muzaffarnagar

The Muzaffarnagar police have exposed one of the biggest GST evasion scams in recent times, involving fake e-way bills and forged documents worth an estimated ₹1,300 crore. Two men have been arrested while several incriminating material, including laptops, printers, mobile phones, fake stamps, bogus weighbridge slips, and forged GST documents, has been seized. For representation only (HT Files)

SSP Sanjay Verma said that police received information about fraudulent activities being carried out from JK Complex on Muzaffarnagar Road. The accused were allegedly preparing fake GST bills, weighbridge receipts, and e-way bills in the name of shell firms to cheat the government.

Acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted and two men – Mohammad Nadeem Saifi of Lisadi Gate and Mohammad Sameer of Sarwat, Civil Lines – were arrested on Wednesday.

During questioning, it was revealed that the accused were working for Shadab, a resident of Jansath Road, who ran a firm. Police said Shadab used to send them e-way bills, and they also had access to company seals to prepare forged documents.

Investigators found that the gang would fabricate files containing tax invoices, e-way bills, transport receipts, and bogus weighbridge slips. These files were then used by Shadab to claim 18% GST refunds from the government. The refunds were deposited into his account and distributed among the group.

No goods were ever purchased or transported – the entire operation was a paperwork fraud.

Police seized 120 files containing forged bills. The GST department has taken possession of 116 files while four remain with the police for investigation. Officials believe the total tax evasion may rise further as inquiries continue.

SSP Verma said the gang has so far cheated the government of at least ₹1,300 crore. Joint Commissioner of SIB, Siddhesh Chandra Dixit, confirmed that the same firm had earlier been fined over ₹1 crore for similar irregularities.

Meanwhile, the GST department has launched a full investigation and sought a month’s time to complete the probe.