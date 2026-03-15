Gujarat: 2 killed, one critical as car crashes while making Instagram reel in Rajkot

Two people, including a minor, were killed and another injured after their car crashed near Jetpur in Gujarat’s Rajkot district while they were allegedly filming Instagram reels during high-speed driving, police said The deceased driver posted videos on Instagram shortly before the accident on Saturday. (Representative photo)

The deceased driver, Avadh Tiwari (20), posted videos on Instagram showing a Hyundai Verna being driven at very high speeds shortly before the accident on Saturday.

Tiwari had a criminal background and was recently released from jail after being detained under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), Rajkot superintendent of police (rural) Vijaysinh Gurjar said.

“Tiwari had a criminal history and was facing cases of extortion and attempt to murder,” he added.

Devraj Gosai (16) later died during treatment at the hospital, while Akshay Pravinbhai Vaghela (22) is undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Gurjar said that the videos circulating on social media show dangerous driving and are being examined as part of the investigation.

“In the videos that have surfaced, the car appears to be driven at speeds between 120 kmph and 150 kmph. The driver is also seen recording the video while driving, which indicates reckless driving. However, the phone is locked and the reel circulating on social media will be verified during the investigation,” Gurjar said.

According to police officers, the car was originally owned by Ketanbhai Desai, a resident of Ahmedabad, who sold it to Hiren Rajgor, a resident of Jasdan, through an Ahmedabad-based agent.