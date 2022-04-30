Gujarat: 3 sentenced to death for gangrape and murder in Kheda district
AHMEDABAD: Three persons have been convicted and sentenced to death by a local court in Kapadvanj taluka in connection to a case of gang-rape and murder of a woman in 2018 at Nirmali village of Kheda district.
The accused had gang-raped a married woman and killed her after abducting her in Nirmali village.
According to the order by the sessions court in Kapadvanj, all the accused have been held guilty of several offences including gangrape and murder and therefore has given the penalty of death sentence considering it as a rarest of rare case.
The cause of death of the victim was asphyxia where the accused had suffocated her by pressing their feet on her throat, additional district judge V P Agarwal said while delivering the verdict.
The accused Gopi alias Balabhai Devipujak, Jayantibhai Wadi and Lalabhai alias Kankudipo Wadi had dumped the body of the victim in an attempt to destroy the evidence.
The public prosecutor Minesh Patel presented the testimony of 26 people and gave 45 documentary evidence before the court. The victim was kidnapped by the Jayantibhai and Lalabhai on October 28, 2018 on a motorcycle. The third person Gopi saw them on his way and tried to stop their vehicle by waving at them. But they did not stop. When Gopi reached the spot of the motorcycle, he saw the victim lying unconscious on the ground. On inquiring what they had done to her, Lalabhai said they had done their job now it was his turn. The two also threatened Gopi of losing his life if he did not do as he was told. In this way, all the three accused raped the woman, the court observed. Thereafter they killed the victim by stamping on her face and throat with their feet. Later on, they tried to dump the naked body in a field after tying her face and throat with saree to conceal her identity.
