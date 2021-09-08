Gujjar boy detained after Pak numbers found on his phone

The Army on Tuesday detained a minor boy from Gujjar community in Samba district after some Pakistani phone numbers were found on his mobile phone.

He was later handed him over to the police for further questioning.

“Early Tuesday morning, a Gujjar boy aged around 16 to 17 years, who is a student of Class 7, was detained by 6 JAK-LI and handed over to Rajpura police in Samba district,” said a police officer.

The minor is a resident of Chak Desa in Marheen area of Kathua district, who was presently putting up at Sarthian near Babar Nallah in Rajpura area of Samba.

Police sources said some Pakistani numbers were found on the mobile of the minor and the army suspected that he was involved in sharing some vital info with Pak handlers via Whatsapp groups.

It may be stated here that on August 6, security forces recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition, dropped by a Pakistani drone, from a Babbar Nullah (a seasonal rivulet) in Samba.

On July 23, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed it shot down a Pakistani drone carrying a five kg IED in Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

On July 24, India had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over drone activities in Jammu region at a sector commander level flag meeting between the BSF and Pak Rangers in Suchetgarh area of RS Pura sector in Jammu.

On June 27, two drones dropped explosives on IAF station in Jammu city that left two personnel injured. Drones have been repeatedly spotted in the region since June 27 when a drone was used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives last month. The explosives left two personnel injured.