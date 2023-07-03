Guru Purnima observed with fervour in Prayagraj

Several festivities and religious programmes were held in Sangam City to commemorate Guru Purnima, on Monday. The day was observed at many mutts around the city, as well as in educational institutions. Members of Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti, Prayagraj at Maheshpura village of Bahadurpur block of Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

An event organised by Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti of Prayagraj, the villagers of Maheshpura village of Bahadurpur block actively participated in Nagarsankirtan and Omkaram. Led by the samiti members from the city, kids as well as the elders participated in the Omkaram and later sang various bhajans dedicated to lord Ganesh, Guru, Krishna, Devi and lord Hanuman amidst the sounds of Dhol, Manjira, Jhanj and Kartal.

It was for the first time in the history of this over 50-year-old samiti that the event of Nagar sangkirtan was held in a village adopted by the samiti.

Guru Purnima was also observed in the Baghambari Gaddi mutt of Allahpur, where devotees and disciples offered their gratitude towards their guru (teacher) and head of the mutt, Mahant Balveer Giri.

The head of the mutt met all the disciples within the mutt and also those coming from outside and blessed them. A special puja ceremony was also organised in the mutt and later, prasad was distributed.

Likewise, at Tikar Mafi Ashram, Jhunsi, the day was observed by the disciples of Swami Hari Chaitanya Bhramchari who asked his followers to work for the betterment of the society with utmost sincerity and honesty which will lead to the overall development of the country.

In many areas of the city, bhandaras (community feasts) were organised to observe the occasion. One such Bhadara was organised at Sai temple (near AG Office).

Moreover, a large number of locals arrived at river Ganga and Sangam and took a holy dip in the river.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON