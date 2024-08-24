Gurugram admin to file FIRs against political parties for replacing posters

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration on Saturday announced stringent measures against political parties and their candidates who attempted to reinstall banners and posters that had been removed earlier, officials said adding that no political party could carry out election campaigns on public spots unless prior permission had been granted. The move to remove illegal hoardings and banners is part of the Gurugram administration’s ongoing drive to crack down on political parties that have not taken prior permission. (HT PHOTO)

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the administration is prepared to register FIRs under the Defacement of Property Act for any such violation. The move comes as part of the administration’s ongoing drive to remove illegal banners, hoardings, and posters across the district. The DC said that all such hoardings and banners are illegal since no permission has been granted for their installation.

“It has come to our notice that after our teams remove banners, hoardings, and posters, political parties are reinstalling them. To curb this, we have initiated videography of these illegal activities, which will be closely monitored using GMDA’s cameras installed across the city.”

“With the announcement of the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, the Model Code of Conduct has been put in place across Gurugram district. Various teams from the district administration, including staff from municipal corporations, councils, and the Panchayat Department, are actively working to ensure compliance with the code by removing illegal campaign materials from public spaces,” said Yadav.

Strict legal action against violators

The DC issued a warning that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the Model Code of Conduct. This includes printers and their employees who prepare hoardings and campaign materials without proper authorisation. “All printers must ensure that information about the publisher, the quantity printed, and their details are included on all campaign materials. If unauthorised material is found anywhere in the district, we will take action against the responsible parties under the Representation of the People Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Property Defacement Act,” said Yadav.

Formation of flying squads for vigilance

To enforce the Model Code of Conduct effectively, the administration has formed 20 flying squad teams. Yadav mentioned that these teams have been deployed across the district’s four assembly constituencies—Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Sohna— with five teams allocated to each constituency. These squads are tasked with monitoring and ensuring that the code is strictly followed.

Reporting violations

The District Election Officer appealed to the residents of Gurugram to cooperate with the administration in ensuring that the Model Code of Conduct is upheld. He urged citizens to report any violations immediately using the C-Vigil app or through the district administration’s toll-free number 1950.

Additionally, Yadav said that all government promotional materials have been removed from sites managed by the Department of Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture, as well as from state transport buses and designated areas of the municipal corporation.