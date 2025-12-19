Gurugram: Illegal access points on NH 48 blocked by traffic police

The traffic police has closed around 10 illegal cuts or crossings on the Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH 48) through concrete crash barriers over the last few weeks since November, traffic police said on Thursday, adding that the action is part of the traffic police’s accident prevention drive on the high-speed corridors during winter season. Officials added that many commuters take shortcuts to reach their destination quickly through illegal crossings. (HT)

According to traffic police data of December 2025, around 35 unauthorised access points, commonly used by two-wheeler riders and pedestrians as shortcuts have been identified on the carriageway. “We are in touch with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other civic bodies to either install metal railings or 2.5-feet tall concrete slabs on such crossings to prevent residents’ direct entry into the expressway,” said a senior traffic officer, requesting anonymity.

Officials added that many commuters drive on the wrong-side, park vehicles haphazardly along the carriageway, or take shortcuts to reach their destination quickly through illegal crossings. “The traffic engineering centre (TEC) had recently conducted an extensive survey to identify accident-prone spots, unauthorised crossings, and issues with smooth traffic flow on the expressway, further emphasising on pedestrian behaviour and scope for improving road safety infrastructure,” the senior traffic officer said.

Earlier, on November 23,similar measures were undertaken on the Dwarka Expressway when the NHAI began installing metal safety guardrails at 50 cut surfaces along the Dwarka Expressway. “Once trigger points concerning the safety of pedestrians and motorists are flagged on particular patches by traffic incharges(TIs) and zonal officers (ZOs) during enforcements, TEC teams visit the spot for technical review before they prepare a detailed report with recommendations to address issues,” another senior traffic police officer said.

Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) said that efforts are being made to reduce accidents on expressways, especially during foggy weather conditions when the visibility is low. “Compared to previous years, a decrease in accidents has been recorded this November. Enforcements have been directed to prevent deaths due to accidents and ensure effective road safety measures by minimising any untoward incidents,” said Mohan.

The spots where illegal crossings have been closed since November include areas along dhabas near Kapriwas; near a private hotel in Sidhrawali; StarEX University, along a petrol station opposite NSG; and a shelter home in Manesar.