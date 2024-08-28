Gurugram Metro: World Bank tech team meets GMRL, govt staff

A team of the World Bank on Wednesday held a review meeting of Gurugram metro extension project with Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad, senior government officials and other stakeholders to appraise them about the project readiness conditions and conduct an appraisal of the project. A senior HMRTC official confirmed that a technical team from the World Bank on Wednesday conducted a high level meeting with state chief secretary on Wednesday. Last year, Haryana government had formed a special purpose vehicle, GMRL, to execute the 28.5 kilometres metro extension project from Millennium City centre to Cyber Hub. (HT Archive)

“The World Bank and other agencies are financing the Gurugram metro extension project and they hold regular review meeting. The bank is handholding and helping the GMRL in unlocking the land value and maximising its potential. It’s also helping us on transit oriented development, environment and social aspects for the metro project. A meeting was held with state chief secretary and senior government officials including that of GMRL to discuss the project on Wednesday” said a senior HMRTC official, aware of the matter.

The ₹54,52 crore Gurugram Metro extension project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, will extend the metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a total distance of 28.5 kilometres with a total of 27 elevated stations.

As per the officials, the technical visit is to appraise GMRL about the project readiness conditions as per directions of department of economic affairs (DEA), government of India that have to be complied with to meet the proposed appraisal timeline of July 2025.

The key points of discussion as per the technical memo of the visit are finalisation of alignment and depot location, confirmation on funding and financing sources of the project, appointment of key consultancies (Detailed Design Consultant and General Consultant), preparation of procurement strategy and plan, discussion on environment and social aspects, technical assessment for appraisal and status of technical studies supported by the World Bank.

As per a document regarding the three days review meeting to be held in Chandigarh and Gurugram (August 27 to August 29), the GMRL is seeking ₹1,075.428 crore from the World Bank, and the bank has been supporting the project implementation agency in project preparation activities.

It also observed that due to delay in formation of GMRL, the special purpose vehicle, the Haryana government had sought extension for project appraisal and it was granted by department of economic affairs, government of India.

Last year, Haryana government had formed a special purpose vehicle, GMRL, to execute the 28.5 kilometres metro extension project from Millennium City centre to Cyber Hub, which will bring a large part of the city under the metro network. A senior GMRL official said that the work on geo-techncial survey of the route has been almost completed and they are now on the process of hiring a design and general consultant to execute the project