Gurugram: Plice constable misfires service pistol, dies

A 30-year-old police constable died after he accidentally fired his service pistol on Wednesday, police said on Thursday, adding that he was on his way to alert his uncle about his cousin who died from a cardiac arrest in Bilaspur late Wednesday night. Police said that the incident took place at 10pm on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place at 10pm on Wednesday. The deceased constable was identified as Shakti Singh who was posted as a personal security officer of a judicial officer in Nuh. His deceased cousin was identified as Naveen Singh, 23. They lived at Langda village in Bilaspur.

Police said the family members rushed Naveen to a hospital in the neighbouring area where doctors declared him dead on arrival and Shakti was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar where he died in the course of treatment.

Dilbagh Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Bilaspur police station, quoting the written complaint of the family, said that they had initially no inkling that Shakti had got shot in the head from accidental firing.

“They had found him lying in a pool of blood on the tracks leading towards the fields where he was going to call his uncle to alert that Naveen had suffered from cardiac arrest,” said SHO Singha adding that Shakti had just returned from duty and was about to have dinner with Naveen when he collapsed within seconds after complaining of uneasiness.

Shakti’s father Krishna Singh asked him to rush to the field to call Naveen’s father for help when the incident unfolded. “Shakti’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday.

An inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) is being carried out in the case,” said SHO Singh.