Gurugram: Police deployed in residential areas after rise in snatching cases

The Gurugram police have deployed personnel from the crime investigation units in several residential areas to control the rising cases of chain snatching in the district. Officials said that police personnel in plain clothes are also deployed in several markets as such incidents go up during the festival season.

According to police, about 100 snatching cases were reported in the past two months, most of them from areas such as Sector 14, South City 2, Sushant Lok 1, DLF Phase 4, Sector 49, and Sector 50, among others.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that last year, more than 170 snatching cases were reported during the festival time. “We have urged residents to not wear gold ornaments while visiting markets or when walking in open areas in their colonies. Our teams are patrolling several areas, especially in the morning and evening hours as a security measure,” he said.

The officials said that more than 1,300 police personnel, including women, are part of the patrolling teams and they have been provided with two-wheelers.

Residents said that police should increase patrolling in the residential areas.

Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments RWA, Sector 50, said that several cases have been reported near to their residential society this month. “Police should patrol our area as several residents have been targeted by bike-borne snatchers. Women feel scared moving out for walking or shopping for Diwali,” he said.

Ritu Gupta, a resident of Orchid Petal in Sector 49, said that women out on streets are targeted during the festival season. “There is a sense of fear among women in the area as the cases are on the rise. Young boys on motorcycles are on the prowl and commit the crime at their will,” she said.

The police officials said they have also directed the shopkeepers and other commercial establishments to ensure that their CCTV cameras are functioning properly.

Sangwan said that they have cracked more than 70 cases in the past two months with the help of technical surveillance. “The patrolling teams are connected with the police control room teams and as soon as they get any information, they immediately share the details with the other teams so that the miscreants can be tracked and arrested,” he said.