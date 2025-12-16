Gurugram Police flag power pole as hazard on Kherki Majra–Basai road

The Gurugram traffic police has asked the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to relocate an electricity pole positioned on the stretch from Kherki Majra T-Point to Basai Flyover near Sector-102, as it restricts traffic movement, officials said. Officials flagged the pole as accident-prone during fog and peak hours, while residents say visibility issues have worsened traffic on the busy road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In a letter to DHBVN on December 8, Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said: “It (the pole) obstructs the right-of-way, making the stretch highly accident-prone, particularly during peak traffic hours and low-visibility conditions. Due to its existing placement, vehicles face obstruction while passing through the stretch, making it accident-prone, especially during peak traffic hours. In the interest of road safety and smooth traffic circulation, the said pole requires relocation at a suitable place.”

Local residents have also voiced concerns about the location of this pole. They said it was awkwardly-positioned, which could lead to accidents, particularly during winters when roads are covered in fog.

Sunil Sareen, a resident of Sector 102 and joint convenor of DXP-GDA (Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association) said that traffic had significantly increased on the stretch due to the pole. “Hundreds of motorists, including school buses and even Haryana Roadways buses, use this road. We have asked the authorities for its relocation as visibility is low due to the foggy season,” he said.

Jitender Kumar, another local resident, said: “Hundreds of families have shifted to condominiums on either side of this road. The road is also used by the traffic en route to Delhi. We appeal to the authorities to take early action to avoid any major accident.”

When asked about the shifting of the pole, a senior Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) official said that the pole could be relocated only after a government agency agreed to bear the cost. “This pole can be shifted as a deposit work for which funds must be made available by the agency. It is a 66 kilovolt (kV)line, and shifting the pole will take six to nine months. The cost will be estimated depending upon where the tower is to be shifted,” said the official.