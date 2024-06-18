Gurugram residents face water crisis, pay 2K for tankers

City residents across various sectors, including DLF City Phases 1 to 3, have been grappling with a severe water crisis for the past few weeks. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has been supplying less than 50% of the required water resulting in unsustainable dependence on water tankers, residents alleged. An MCG water tanker going to supply water in Sector 52 area on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to residents in a majority of urban areas, water tankers have been charging exorbitant prices, between ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 for 4,000 to 5,000 litres of water.

The inflated costs and the unreliability of the tanker services have aggravated the situation, prompting urgent calls for a solution. Residents have been urging the authorities to take immediate action to address the water supply issue.

They are demanding a thorough assessment of the existing water infrastructure and the implementation of both short-term and long-term measures to ensure a consistent and adequate water supply. Without swift intervention, the water crisis in DLF Phases 1-3 is likely to escalate, further impacting the quality of life for its residents.

Anil Sharma, RWA President of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70, highlighted the ongoing crisis, stating, “Since February, we have been dependent on water tankers and are paying ₹1,750 per tanker. We spent ₹2.93 lakhs during February and March and ₹4.02 lakhs from April till date for water tankers. Despite this, the water pressure is very low.”

Last week, DLF-2 residents protested against the authorities over the ongoing water crisis in front of the boosting station in the colony’s P block. Holding posters, empty buckets, and earthen pots in the scorching heat, the protesters said their colony has been facing a water crisis since April, forcing them to take to the streets. Some residents had even put up “Please buy floors at your own risk” signboards on their properties.

Bhim Singh Yadav, president of Sector 22B, said that the canal water is supplied in very low quantity. “Even after complaining to all the officials from GMDA and the Municipal Corporation, nothing has changed. We are managing with water from two borewells. In Dundahera village, water is supplied only once every three to four days, and that too during the night. Illegal colonies are thriving with unauthorized connections and receiving a constant water supply, escalating the crisis for legitimate residents,” he said.

In Sector 45, residents are facing water leakage issues on a regular basis and have requested the civic agency to complete the repair work so that residents do not end up buying water at steep costs through tankers.

Former municipal councillor Rama Rani Rathi, local RWAs, and residents have lodged several complaints regarding this issue, but no concrete solution has been found.

Gurugram residents said that GMDA had instructed staff to install new tube wells to meet the demand, but no significant steps have been taken by the management, leaving residents to struggle with water shortage. In DLF Phase-1, there are underground tanks in A-Block extension, B, D, and G blocks. Similarly, in DLF Phase-2, there are underground tanks in L, P, and X blocks, and in DLF Phase-3, there are underground tanks in U, V, and S blocks, from where water is supplied to the residents. The total demand in DLF Phase-1 is 9,200 gallons, in DLF Phase-2 it is 7,800 gallons, and in DLF Phase-3 it is 12,500 gallons. However, in May, Phase-1 received an average of 5,900 gallons, Phase-2 received 4,800 gallons, and Phase-3 received 7,500 gallons, indicating a gap of about 35 to 40 percent between demand and supply.

Rathi said that the issue has been continuously raised with GMDA authorities but nothing much has happened. “The responsibility for the maintenance of the area lies with DLF, and GMDA officials also state that it is DLF management’s responsibility to bridge the gap between demand and supply. However, no tube wells have been installed yet, causing hardship for people during the summer,” she said.

GMDA executive engineer Abhinav Verma said that earlier in June there was a dip in the raw water supply being received at both the WTPs due to which water supply was hit. “There has been an improvement in the raw water supply since last week which will improve water supply conditions. We have also written to the MCG to monitor and regulate water supply to direct connections and in the absence of boosting stations,” he said.