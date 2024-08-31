Gurugram: Residents of Sector 33 threaten to boycott polls over poor roads

Gurugram: Threatening to boycott the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, nearly 400 people living in Unitech-- The Residences took to the streets on Saturday morning protesting against civic authorities for the deplorable condition of roads in their locality. Residents of Unitech-- The Residences condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 33 stage a protest march to highlight damaged roads. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The road leading to Unitech-- The Residences is riddled with potholes, uneven layers of concrete and poor drainage, making it a nightmare for the community. The situation deteriorates during the monsoon season, when the road becomes flooded and nearly impossible to navigate. “This road caters to more than 400 residents, and it could cause fatal accidents any day. The potholes and uneven surfaces make it extremely difficult to drive and during the rains it gets worse,” said Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of the area.

“If the authorities continue to ignore our plight, we see no reason to participate in this year’s elections,” said Vikram Bishnoi, President of the Residents Apartment Buyers Association.

According to several other residents, they had previously approached the management of Unitech, urging them to repair the 500-meter-long road. Although Unitech assured them that the road repair work was pending approval from the Supreme Court, even after the tender was allocated, no work has been done. Residents have met representatives of the local administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), who have also failed to address their concerns so far.

Since 2014, residents have been paying property taxes, yet they feel ignored by the authorities. “MCG is charging us property tax, but they’re not paying any attention to our issues. The road is used by multiple residential complexes, so it should be maintained by MCG, or they should direct Unitech to do so immediately,” Bishnoi added.

The poor conditions of roads in the area have had severe consequences for the community, particularly affecting senior citizens, pregnant women, and those in need of medical assistance. In some cases, pregnant women find it very difficult to commute on the main road or walk to their homes due to the treacherous condition of the roads.

“Our lives are at risk every day on this road. It is full of craters and potholes, making it nearly impossible for ambulances, senior citizens, and pregnant women to travel safely. Every time I come from the Millennium City Centre to Sector 33, the auto drivers refuse to ferry us. Sometimes, they even ask for ₹100 to travel on the poor roads,” said Anita Singh, a resident of the area.

Moreover, the residents have taken to social media such as X and have tagged senior government officials as well as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and officials of the district administration. Additionally, a group of residents are also planning to meet MCG officials directly to discuss their grievances.

“The road falls under the direct supervision of a Supreme Court Committee. As of now, MCG officials are not responsible for its construction and repairing work. However, we will still try to look into the matter and improve the condition in whatever capacity we can,” Narhari Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Gurugram said.