Gurugram: Two held for murder of businessman in Pataudi

Two persons were arrested on Saturday night in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old businessman in Pataudi last month. Police have recovered the weapon and an SUV used in the crime.

Police identified the suspects as Sandeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, both from Farrukhnagar. They were arrested from Bilaspur crossing, police said.

According to police, on October 8, five men barged into the hotel of Mahendra Singh in Sanpka village and fired at him and his brother Ajit Singh, killing the latter on the spot. Ajit ran a transport business, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, said on Sunday that the murder was fallout of a rivalry between two groups to dominate the logistics business of an e-commerce company in the area. “The e-commerce company has multiple warehouses in and around the city and has given logistics contracts to different local firms,” he said.

On October 17, police had arrested three persons in the case. “A CCTV footage helped police identify the suspects,” Sangwan said.

An FIR was registered against five suspects under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Pataudi police station on October 8.