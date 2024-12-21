Gurugram: Builder fined 5L for violating construction ban

Gurugram: Amid a ban on all construction and demolition activities under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-National Capital Region, violations continue to surface. The project head was warned to ensure strict compliance with the regulations and suspend all construction activities till the ban remains in effect. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Taking strict action, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) fined a builder ₹5 lakh for flouting the rules during an inspection in Zone-2 on Friday, the MCG team found an ongoing construction at a private residential site in Sector 113.

Halting the work, the team slapped a fine on the builder for violating Grap guidelines.

The project head was warned to ensure strict compliance with the regulations and suspend all construction activities till the ban remains in effect.

“The enforcement of GRAP guidelines is non-negotiable, and violations will be met with stringent penalties,” said Ashok Garg, commissioner, MCG.

In a separate incident, the sanitation department fined the Royal Enfield Service Station in Wazirabad ₹5,000 for dumping waste on public roads.

Sanitation Inspector Jitendra Kumar, during a routine inspection, found the staff members irresponsibly discarding garbage on the streets. The manager was penalised and issued a strict warning against polluting public spaces.

Officials emphasised that repeated violations could lead to severe legal consequences.

The MCG has reiterated its commitment to enforcing Grap and sanitation regulations, emphasising its goal of ensuring clean, pollution-free public spaces. “Our teams are conducting inspections across zones to detect and penalise violators promptly,” said Garg.

The civic body also urged residents and businesses to cooperate in maintaining public cleanliness and adhering to air quality measures, highlighting the shared responsibility in combating pollution and keeping the city environment-friendly.