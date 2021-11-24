Gurugram’s air improves to ‘poor’ for the first time in eight days

Gurugram’s air quality registered an improvement on Tuesday from the “very poor” category to the “poor” category for the first time in eight days with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 270, according to the daily bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Experts attributed this improvement to an increase in wind speed in the National Capital Region.

The AQI reading at the air quality monitoring station at Gwal Pahari was 259, at Teri Gram, it was 274, at Vikas Sadan, it was 269 and at Sector 51, the reading was 304.

An AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Experts, however, added that while the slight dispersal of pollutants on Monday and Tuesday was due to the wind speed touching 19-20kmph, the relief was temporary, and the pollution level was likely to deteriorate from Wednesday, as the wind speed was likely to slow down.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Gurugram’s maximum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and its minimum temperature at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

An IMD bulletin on Tuesday said that the predominant surface wind is likely to blow from the southeast direction of Delhi with a speed of 5-10kmph. The wind speed is likely to remain between 5kmph and 8kmph on Thursday. “The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in ‘poor’ to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday,” the IMD said, adding that for the next five days, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert, also pointed out that slowing down of winds will impact air quality in a big way, as it will become difficult for the pollutants to disperse. “Monday and Tuesday saw the dispersal of pollutants but this phenomenon is not going to help from Wednesday. The AQI will again reach the ‘severe’ category and the situation will continue for the next 15 days. It can improve if it rains in December but the forecast is bleak,” he said.

The Gurugram administration, in order to curb the rising pollution, said that it directed civic agencies to ensure water is sprinkled and anti-smog guns are deployed in areas where construction is taking place. “Directions have been issued to all stakeholders to take all measures for curbing local pollution and to implement Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gururgam.