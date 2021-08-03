Gutsy Sangam city youths scooter to Leh

PRAYAGRAJ: In quest of adventure, two Sangam city youths, Reshandra Verma and Ashish Yadav, successfully completed an over 4360 km biking expedition on their scooter in 14 days .

They drove over Khardung La, the highest motorable road in the world located in Leh district and also visited the Pangong lake on their 125cc scooter. The duo lives in Preetam Nagar colony and Mundera locality hhere respectively.

Reshandra, 24, runs a fitness food supplement business while his 22-year-old friend Ashish is a sales executive. Although they had returned from their expedition on July 3, everyone in the city was oblivious of their rare feat and it was only after their video went viral on YouTube and other social media platforms that people started noticing them. Both these friends were honoured by the Vyapar Mandal of Prayagraj for the feat on Monday.

“My younger brother, Nikhil, had undertaken a number of expeditions on his scooter and bike two years back. So I thought if he could visit Pokhra (Nepal) and Nathula pass (Sikkim) on his two-wheeler, we should also try visiting Leh on my scooter,” said Reshandra.

So, the duo purchased items worth around ₹25,000 needed for their expedition and embarked on their journey on June 19.

“We reached Agra via Lucknow on the same day and went to Karnal, Jammu, Srinagar, Drass valley, Leh, Khardung La and finally to Pangong lake. On our return journey we also visited Manali and reached Prayagraj on July 3,” shared Reshandra.

Reshandra drove the scooter for the entire route which was meticulously planned by the two friends. While Reshandra would drive, his friends Ashish would keep record of the distance travelled, taking pics and shooting videos of surroundings and posting it on social media as their Vlogs.

“The journey from Srinagar to Dras, Leh and Khardung La was very challenging as some patches of roads were very rough. We faced landslides, crossed many small rivers, roads full of boulders and even had to deal with punctured tyres but we kept moving forward with courage. Even the weather was chilly, and rain made it tougher,” said Ashish.

Both friends feel that apart from the scenic beauty of Leh, the main market of the area and the products on sale would forever be etched in their memory.