Gynaecology dept doctor super-spreader: PGIMS Rohtak authorities

After 23 healthcare providers at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, tested positive till Tuesday, the hospital authorities said that a doctor posted in the labour room of the gynaecology department was found to be the super-spreader.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said that other doctors got infected after coming in contact with the doctor.

“Initially, the other doctors did not show any symptoms of the virus. We have started contact-tracing after eight junior doctors tested positive in just a span of two days. Health of none of the medical staff is serious and all of them are in home isolation,” she added.

She added that four patients visiting the gynaecology department have tested positive in the last one month but none of them got infected from the doctors.

“Services of the labour room have been started from the civil surgeon’s office. I have asked the health workers to sanitise the labour work and start services there after completion of 48-hours. I have told the civil surgeon to send doctors to treat expecting mothers, if required,” the medical superintendent said.

Dr Dahiya said 13 of 23 healthcare providers have received the first dose and two of them had also received shots of the second dose.

“Eight junior doctors did not take the vaccine jab due to some health complications. I admit that there is a rush at the gynaecology department but we are conducting tests of patients visiting there. There are some lapses on part of the doctors posted at the labour room, sometimes it happens due to negligence,” she added.

A senior doctor, pleading anonymity, said that nine junior doctors had shared some food last week and eight of them have tested positive.

“Three of them were posted in the labour room and all of them have tested positive. One of the eight turned out to be the super-spreader,” the doctor added.