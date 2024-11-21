Had we united 500 years ago, we wouldn’t have faced slavery: Yogi in Ayodhya

Highlighting the construction of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and the importance of unity in Sanatan Dharma, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said a task that had been stalled for 500 years, for which countless generations made sacrifices, was completed in just two years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He added that had the country been united 500 years ago, it would not have faced slavery. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the unveiling ceremony of Shri Rajagopuram in the holy presence of saints and religious gurus at the 'Divyadesh' Sugreev Fort in Ayodhya on Wednesday (PTI)

The CM made the remarks after unveiling the grand Shri Rajagopuram Gate of Sugriva Fort in Ayodhya. Addressing saints and sages from across the country here, he said, “Memories of our past inspire us to guide society in the right direction. Unity is our greatest strength. When we stand together, no force in the world can weaken us.”

Regarding the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Adityanath, as quoted in a statement issued by his office, called it the result of a prolonged struggle that lasted generations. He added that the 500-year-long wait had finally ended, and the dream of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple was realised under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He credited the unity of Sanatan Dharma followers as the foundation of this historic achievement.

The CM called for a firm stand against forces that weaken the religion and society. He urged people to distance themselves from anything harmful to the nation and to expose and isolate such elements. “Exposing such elements and isolating them from the society should be the work of religion,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of Sugriva Fort, the CM spoke about its historical connection to Devaraha Baba and Shri Ram’s exile period. He explained that Bharat had prepared this site for Shri Ram’s stay. The once narrow path to the fort was now widened, making it more accessible. He called this development an integral part of Ayodhya’s growth.

“Ayodhya is now not only a religious and spiritual centre, but is also developing as the most beautiful city in the world,” he said the statement.

The CM spoke about development in Ayodhya. He said the city now had its own international airport that would help connect Ayodhya to the global stage.

He reaffirmed his commitment to making Ayodhya the most beautiful city in the world and emphasized that it was the responsibility of the people of Ayodhya to protect and preserve this heritage.

The Chief Minister also spoke about revitalizing other religious sites along with Ayodhya’s development. He added that under the guidance of saints, Ayodhya would be developed as a city that reflected the ideals of Shri Ram.

Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Pujyaswami Sri Vishwasprapannacharya Ji Maharaj, saints from Srirangam, Srimahant Dharmadas Ji Maharaj of Hanumangarhi, Srimahant Ramlakhan Das, mayor Girishpati Tripathi and other saints and dignitaries were present at the ceremony.