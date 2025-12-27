In the wake of Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha–Secular (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a Rajya Sabha seat from the NDA, his son Santosh Kumar Suman, the HAM national president, has advocated adherence to gathbandhan dharma. HAM-S national prez advises father Jitan Ram Manjhi to follow coalition dharma

Suman advised his father to raise such issues on appropriate platforms rather than airing them publicly through the media. Addressing mediapersons in Jehanabad on Friday, Suman, who is the Bihar government’s minister for minor water resources, said it was natural for the party’s patron to have aspirations in line with the organisation’s strength, but such matters should be discussed within the alliance’s internal forums. “It would be better to avoid raising such topics through the media,” he added.

The elder Manjhi, during his visit to Jehanabad a day earlier, had publicly spoken about the Rajya Sabha seat and remarked that Suman was unable to articulate his views. He said that he had been promised a Rajya Sabha berth during the Lok Sabha elections and therefore the demand should be raised forcefully.

Last week, while addressing a workers’ meeting in Gaya Ji to felicitate newly elected MLAs of HAM, Jitan Ram Manjhi had also reprimanded Santosh Suman for maintaining silence on the issue and asked him to resign from his ministerial post if he could not secure a Rajya Sabha seat for the party.

The HAM patron has also recently made remarks against NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), triggering discussions about unease within the ruling coalition. These statements have highlighted possible friction among NDA constituents in Bihar, particularly over seat-sharing and alliance discipline.

Political analyst Dr Haridwar Pandey said Santosh Suman’s statement appeared to be an attempt to restore party discipline and coordination within the NDA.

Suman, meanwhile, highlighted the government’s development initiatives, stating that work was progressing rapidly in Gaya Ji and Jehanabad. He said the proposed industrial corridor in Gaya Ji and plans to connect Jehanabad with the metro project would generate employment and create new industrial opportunities in the region.