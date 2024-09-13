Hamsafar Exp: Rly staff beaten to death after 11-yr-old girl accuses him of touching her

A railway employee, identified as Prashant Kumar, 34, was beaten to death by family members and passengers on the Hamsafar Express between Lucknow and Kanpur on Thursday. Violence erupted after an 11-year-old girl told her mother that he inappropriately touched her. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The assault continued until Kumar was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kanpur. Despite receiving medical treatment at KPM Hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to his injuries.

SHO, GRP, Kanpur, Om Narayan Singh, confirmed Kumar’s death and said that the girl’s mother had filed an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday. The FIR has been transferred to the GRP Aishbagh, Lucknow. “The body is being handed over to his uncle, who has arrived,” Singh added.

Prashant Kumar, a Group D employee, was en route to New Delhi and was travelling in AC-3 class.

The incident reportedly occurred after the girl accused Kumar of misconduct after leaving Lucknow.

Following the incident, both the family and passengers became enraged and began to assault Prashant. The Kanpur train arrived at 4:45 am, and the police were notified. Authorities apprehended Prashant on Platform 7 and took him into custody at the GRP station. The girl’s family lodged a complaint against him, leading to his arrest. By noon, Prashant’s condition deteriorated, and the police subsequently transported him to KPM Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:10 pm.

The GRP investigation revealed that Prashant, who possessed a general ticket, was travelling in the AC coach. According to the girl’s family, the TTE had assigned him seat number 11 in that coach. Prashant, originally from Bihar, had secured the railway job following the death of his father, S Kumar.