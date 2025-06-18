Hapur welcomes father-son duo selected as police recruits

In an encouraging development, a father-son duo from Hapur has been selected in the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment and received their appointment letters from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Sunday. The two returned to Hapur on Tuesday to a warm and joyous welcome from family members and local residents. Yashpal Nagar (R) with his son Shekhar (HT PHOTO)

Yashpal Nagar, a 41-year-old Army veteran, and his 20-year-old son Shekhar have emerged as a symbol of dedication, perseverance, and strong family bonds through their shared achievement. The duo was among 60,000 new recruits who received appointment letters at a grand function held at the Defence Expo grounds in Lucknow.

Yashpal, a resident of Udayrampur Nangla village in Dhaulana tehsil of Hapur district, served in the Indian Army for 18 years after being recruited in 2002. He took voluntary retirement (VRS) in 2019 and later took up a job with the Army Ordnance Corps in Delhi. His elder son Shekhar had been preparing for the police recruitment exam, and inspired by his son’s determination, Yashpal too decided to prepare for the exam.

The two enrolled in the same coaching institute in Delhi and spent over two years preparing for the exam. They studied side by side in a library, yet kept their relationship private from fellow students — no one knew they were father and son. “We used to sit close to each other while studying, but no one ever guessed our bond,” said Yashpal.

Both appeared for the exam on the same day at different centres. When the results were declared in October, they discovered that they had both qualified. The emotional highlight came on Sunday during a pre-deployment briefing by Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh at Naveen Mandi, where it was revealed that the two had been selected together.

Yashpal is set to undergo training in Shahjahanpur, while Shekhar will begin his training in Bareilly.

“I feel immense pride in being selected alongside my son. After serving in the Army, I now have another opportunity to serve the nation through the police force,” said Yashpal.

Sharing his excitement, Shekhar added, “Our hard work has paid off. I’ll now start preparing for the sub-inspector examination.”