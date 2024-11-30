Harappa, Mohenjo-Daro exploration helped unveil India’s roots: AnSI director

Prof Bhallamudi V Sharma, director of the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI), said that the exploration of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro helped uncover the roots of India’s origin and provided a new dimension to the discovery. Prof Bhallamudi V Sharma, director of the Anthropological Survey of India (HT)

Prof Sharma was delivering the keynote address on “AnSI and Paleoethnobotanical Research: Achievements and Current Endeavours” at the inaugural session of a three-day international conference at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday. The seminar is a collaborative effort between BioClues and ADNAT organisations.

Prof Sharma highlighted the centenary milestone of the Harappan Civilization’s discovery, underscoring the contributions of anthropologists in advancing this field. He elaborated on AnSI’s role in studying ancient human interactions using fossil records and archaeological discoveries and stressed interdisciplinary approaches combining archaeology, genetics, and biology to deepen the understanding of human evolution and societal development.

He also discussed recent advancements in paleoanthropological research, referencing the discovery of Paleolithic skeletal remains in the Narmada Valley and AnSI’s role in these studies.

Dr GK Goswami, ADG and director of the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Institute, shared insights into the integration of science in legal and investigative processes. He recounted challenges faced during his tenure as SP of Varanasi after the 1998 bombings and urged researchers to focus on work with direct societal benefits.

The symposium, dedicated to the centenary of the Harappan Civilization’s discovery, saw 300 young scientists and distinguished guests in attendance. The event began with a lamp-lighting ceremony and garlanding of Mahamana, followed by the university’s Kulgeet. Prof SM Singh, dean of the Institute of Science, and Prof Singravel, head of the department of zoology, chaired the session.