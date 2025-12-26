Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hardcore Maoist arrested in Gaya Ji

ByPrasun K Mishra, Gaya Ji
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 05:49 pm IST

Gaya Police and STF arrested Maoist Manohar Bhuiyan, wanted for seven Naxal attacks, after tracking him to his village. He attempted to flee but was caught.

Gaya Police and the Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation, arrested a hardcore Maoist wanted in connection with over seven cases related to Naxal attacks, officials said.

Hardcore Maoist arrested in Gaya Ji
Hardcore Maoist arrested in Gaya Ji

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of Maoist Manohar Bhuiyan alias Shankar Bhuiyan in the Maigra police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising personnel from Gaya Police and the STF. The team was led by Dumaria Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Raju Kumar.

Police said the SIT tracked the Maoist near his native Chatakpur village. On spotting the police team, he attempted to flee but was chased and arrested.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in seven Naxal-related cases registered at Dumaria, Raushanganj and Imamganj police stations in Gaya district.

The SSP said Bhuiyan had been active with the banned ultra-left outfit and had been evading arrest since 2014. His first major involvement was in the blowing up of an Airtel mobile tower at Purkhanchak market under Dumaria police station on March 23, 2014, he allegedly admitted.

Police said efforts are underway to verify his criminal antecedents in other police stations within the district, and coordination is also being done with police in neighbouring districts to ascertain his involvement in additional cases.

.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Hardcore Maoist arrested in Gaya Ji
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Gaya Police and the Special Task Force arrested Maoist Manohar Bhuiyan, wanted for over seven Naxal attacks, following intelligence on his movements. A Special Investigation Team led by Inspector Raju Kumar apprehended him near his village. Bhuiyan, active since 2014, confessed to past crimes, including a 2014 mobile tower bombing. Further investigations are ongoing.