Hardcore Maoist arrested in Gaya Ji

Gaya Police and the Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation, arrested a hardcore Maoist wanted in connection with over seven cases related to Naxal attacks, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of Maoist Manohar Bhuiyan alias Shankar Bhuiyan in the Maigra police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising personnel from Gaya Police and the STF. The team was led by Dumaria Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Raju Kumar.

Police said the SIT tracked the Maoist near his native Chatakpur village. On spotting the police team, he attempted to flee but was chased and arrested.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in seven Naxal-related cases registered at Dumaria, Raushanganj and Imamganj police stations in Gaya district.

The SSP said Bhuiyan had been active with the banned ultra-left outfit and had been evading arrest since 2014. His first major involvement was in the blowing up of an Airtel mobile tower at Purkhanchak market under Dumaria police station on March 23, 2014, he allegedly admitted.

Police said efforts are underway to verify his criminal antecedents in other police stations within the district, and coordination is also being done with police in neighbouring districts to ascertain his involvement in additional cases.

