Haryana allows gathering of 500 in open spaces

The Haryana government on Saturday relaxed norms for open gatherings and allowed up to 500 people in open spaces, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.

The directions in this regard were issued by Vijai Vardhan, chief secretary, Haryana. “The policy of ‘no mask no service’ will be strictly followed and all the stakeholders must implement the Covid safety guidelines,” said the order.

In the open spaces, a gathering of 200 people were allowed earlier.

In the previous relaxations, the government had allowed all bars, restaurants and pubs to operate with full capacity. The government had also allowed cinema halls to operate with full capacity.

On Saturday, Gurugram reported seven new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 62. So far, the district has reported a total of 181,666 cases, including 925 deaths.