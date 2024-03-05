Haryana CM approves service roads along Dwarka e-way, tenders to be allotted soon

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Monday approved several key infrastructure projects across the state including construction of service roads along the Dwarka expressway and an elevated road connecting the Delhi-Agra highway to the DND Faridabad Bypass KMP link road. Final construction work going on at Dwarka Expressway near Sector-36 in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved projects worth ₹2352 crore across the state with five projects in Gurugram to be developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at a cost of around ₹200 crore, a government official said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankhar, said that construction of service roads along the Dwarka expressway has been top priority for the authority as it would help people living on both sides of the road to access the expressway in a safe manner. “Since we have got approval for the project, the contract will be awarded within a week, and we will ensure that work is completed within the stipulated timeline of two years. The service roads will be constructed at a cost of ₹99.50 crore on both sides of the expressway,” he said.

Dhankhar said that under this project, 15.30 kilometers of service roads along sector 81-115 on both sides would be constructed along with development of drainage network and green belts.

The delay in construction of service roads along Dwarka expressway was raised last week by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, who said that the Dwarka expressway is an access-controlled road and keeping this in mind, entry and exit points are given at designated places for which GMDA has to construct service roads along it but the same had not been taken up by the authority.

“Due to delay in construction of the sector road by GMDA, the local traffic has been accessing the expressway in an unauthorised manner, which is a potential road safety hazard. Despite multiple requests from NHAI to GMDA and district administration, no action has been taken at their end to deter unauthorised access and prevent accidents,” Yadav said in a letter to the Haryana chief secretary last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Dwarka expressway later this month and both the state government and NHAI have been preparing for the event. Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday said that PM Modi will hold a roadshow as part of the inaugural event.

GMDA CEO A Sreenivas said that five major works of GMDA pertaining to development of roads, drainage, water supply and sewage treatment had been approved by the Haryana chief minister in Monday’s purchase committee meeting. “The authority will soon take these up,” he said.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the chief minister on Monday also approved construction of the balance portion of 500 metres of Leg II master drain that will prevent flooding and submergence of agricultural land along Najafgarh drain at a cost of ₹19.80 crore.

The other approved projects included setting up a 33 KV substation for Dhanwapur STP, and work related to operation and maintenance of water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai.