Haryana CM reaches Karnal to inaugurate development projects worth 14 crore

Nearly a month after the incident of lathi-charge on farmers for opposing a meeting of the ruling BJP in Karnal, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday reached his constituency.

Amid heavy police deployment, the chief minister visited Karnal and inaugurated development projects worth around ₹14.46 crore.

During his visit, the CM also held an open session (Janta Darbar) for redressal of grievances of people of Karnal. The open session evoked good response as hundreds of people reached there with their grievances.

The chief minister said for the past few months such programmes could be conducted but on Saturday, an open session was organised for redressal of grievances of people.

Later, the CM inaugurated three developmental projects, including railway overbridge worth ₹13 crore, at the railway station.

Reacting to a question about the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on September 27, the chief minister said in a democracy, everybody has the right to protest.

“I urge people to remain on their work but nobody will be forced. But the government is committed to ensure that the law and order is not disrupted,” he added.

The chief minister did not comment on BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh attending INLD’s rally in Jind. “This should be asked to people who attended this rally in which people were called in the name of late Devi Lal,” he said.

The CM’s visit remained peaceful as farm unions did not hold any protest against his visit after a long time.