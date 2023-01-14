Home / Cities / Others / Haryana extends winter vacation in schools till January 22

Haryana extends winter vacation in schools till January 22

Published on Jan 14, 2023

CHANDIGARH/GURUGRAM: The Haryana government on Friday extended the winter break in schools till January 22

Gurugram, India-December 22, 2022: Students going to school crossing the railway track on cold and foggy morning at Sarai Alawardi Village near Palam Vihar, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 22 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

CHANDIGARH/GURUGRAM: The Haryana government on Friday extended the winter break in schools till January 22. The winter vacation commenced on December 25 and was to end on January 8, but later due to the extreme weather conditions, the vacation was extended till January 15, said officials.

In an official order, the directorate of school education said that in view of the prevailing cold weather, all government and private schools in the state will remain closed till January 22. “Schools shall reopen on January 23 (Monday),” it said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday said that the state education board issued a circular to extend the winter break due to the extreme weather conditions. “All private and government schools will remain closed till January 22 and physical classes will be held for only board (Class 10 and Class 12) students. Many schools are already conducting online classes,” he said.

Yadav said schools will circulate a fresh circular on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the weather department on Friday said that a fresh spell of ‘dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog is likely over north India, including parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi from Saturday onwards. Cold wave conditions are also likely to make a return in Delhi-NCR due to cold winds from the mountains blowing into the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there will be a gradual fall in the minimum temperature by three to five degrees from Monday onwards. The maximum temperature in Gurugram city on Friday was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 12.3 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of Haryana received light rain with the minimum temperature hovering close to the normal mark, the meteorological department said.

Hisar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 7.5 degrees, state capital Chandigarh 9.2 degrees, Narnaul 9.5 degrees, Karnal 10.6 degrees, Rohtak 11.2 degrees and Ambala recorded 11.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

