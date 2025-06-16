Haryana farmer shot dead in Shamli over old rivalry, 2 held

A 50-year-old farmer from Haryana was shot dead and two were injured in broad daylight on Monday morning while they were on their way to the fields in Mamour village, under Kairana police station area in Shamli district. According to police, the incident appears to be linked to an old dispute. Police investigating at the crime scene. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Devendra Singh, a resident of Kurad village under the jurisdiction of Sanauli police station in Haryana’s Panipat district. According to local residents, Devendra owned 50 bighas of land in the forest area of Mamour and was additionally cultivating 90 bighas on lease.

As per the information, the incident took place in the morning when Devendra was on his way to his farmland with a companion.On the way, they encountered two brothers from the village who were known to him. A heated argument ensued between the two sides, which quickly escalated into violence. The accused allegedly attacked Devendra with a knife and then shot him before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving information, local authorities, including superintendent of police Ramsevak Gautam, additional SP Santosh Kumar, circle officer Amardeep Maurya, and a forensic team, reached the spot and started investigation.

Devendra was rushed to a hospital in Panipat, but he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The two others injured in the attack, identified as Islam and Saubhan, were admitted to the community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

Additional SP Santosh Kumar said that initial investigations indicate a two-year-old dispute over a car purchase between Devendra and the accused may have triggered the attack. “We suspect that an old enmity was the motive behind the fatal assault. Two suspects have been taken into custody. A formal case will be registered once a complaint is received, and appropriate legal action will follow,” the officer stated.