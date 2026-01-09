Haryana issues advisory on interim posting of PGTs, warns of action for unauthorised absence

Gurugram: In an advisory to all district education officers (DEOs) in the state, the Haryana School Education Department has outlined interim arrangements for post graduate teachers (PGTs) and guest teachers awaiting posting orders, and initiating disciplinary action against PGTs who have overstayed their authorised period of foreign deputation. The advisory addresses guest faculty members who are currently without assignments due to transfer, surplus adjustment or administrative exigencies (Representative photo)

The advisory, issued from Panchkula by the additional chief secretary to the school education department, said that a large number of official files and court references related to routine service matters — particularly condonation of service periods — were being forwarded to the finance department, leading to administrative delays.

As per the directions, any PGT returning from transfer, deputation, authorised leave, foreign service or reinstatement from suspension, and who is not immediately assigned a new posting, will be required to report for attendance and perform temporary duties at the district education office where their service was last recorded.

“The DEO concerned will be responsible for ensuring provisional placement of such teachers in schools facing staff shortages until formal deployment orders are issued”, an official said.

The advisory addresses guest faculty members who are currently without assignments due to transfer, surplus adjustment or administrative exigencies. Such teachers will be required to mark attendance at the DEO office of their last place of engagement, and DEOs must ensure their provisional placement in nearby schools with staffing requirements, pending formal orders.

To prevent disruption in service continuity and delays in remuneration, DEOs have been instructed to monitor cases to ensure that no guest faculty member faces a break in service or honorarium due to administrative lapses. All pending service-related matters are to be resolved at the officer level within 20 days.

The department has directed that all PGTs currently serving on foreign deputation return to their parent department immediately upon completion of the stipulated permissible tenure of five or seven years, as applicable. Disciplinary proceedings, strictly in accordance with service rules, will be initiated against teachers who fail to comply with the return directive.