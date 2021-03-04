Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks
A day after Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi said that the Emergency in 1975 was a “mistake”, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday advised him to leave the party.
“It is not enough for Rahul Gandhi to accept that the Emergency imposed by his grandmother in 1975 was a mistake because anti-democratic dictatorship thinking is still alive within the Congress. Indira Gandhi is not alive today, but rest of the leaders who supported the Emergency are still active in the party,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.
“Today he (Rahul) is also leading the same party. If Rahul Gandhi has to atone for the imposition of the Emergency, then he should leave the dictatorial Congress,” he said in another tweet.
