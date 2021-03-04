IND USA
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet that accepting that it was a mistake, wasn’t enough
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST

A day after Congress MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi said that the Emergency in 1975 was a “mistake”, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday advised him to leave the party.

“It is not enough for Rahul Gandhi to accept that the Emergency imposed by his grandmother in 1975 was a mistake because anti-democratic dictatorship thinking is still alive within the Congress. Indira Gandhi is not alive today, but rest of the leaders who supported the Emergency are still active in the party,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.

“Today he (Rahul) is also leading the same party. If Rahul Gandhi has to atone for the imposition of the Emergency, then he should leave the dictatorial Congress,” he said in another tweet.

Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
others

Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Manor police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old woman constable deployed with the traffic police, an associate of a senior inspector and three others for allegedly killing the constable’s husband
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday registered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to examine the issue of Covid vaccination for members of the judiciary, employees, court staff and advocates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Teachers spreading false propaganda, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar

By PTI & HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (V-C) M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday alleged that a section of teachers were spreading misinformation to serve their “false propaganda”, days after JNU teachers association (JNUTA) alleged that the V-C had weakened the university’s unique character through “arbitrary” decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Riots, Tablighi Jamaat issues resonated in Chauhan Banger result, says winner Cong candidate

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi:Of the municipal five wards where bypolls were held on Sunday, Chauhan Banger– a Muslim-dominated ward in north-east Delhi where communal riots erupted in February last year, recorded the biggest victory margin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MCD bypolls: BJP’s loss outcome of poor performance in civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Drawing a blank in the bypoll to five municipal wards and losing one of its strongholds has come as a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP0 ahead of the 2022 civic polls in Delhi with political analysts pointing out that the results reflect the party’s poor governance of the three municipal bodies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Industrialists term Haryana’s job reservation move regressive, may challenge law in court

By Abhishek Behl
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Gurugram Information technology, auto and export companies based in Gurugram said on Wednesday that the Haryana government’s decision to reserve 75% jobs for local job-seekers who have a state domicile will signal that the city and the state were no more business-friendly destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DU, College of Art faculty oppose merger with Ambedkar University Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University officials and members of the faculty at the College of Art on Wednesday said the Delhi government’s decision to merge the institution with the state-run Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) was “illegal and arbitrary” even as the AAP government asserted that the college needed reforms and that it was authorised to decide the college’s affiliation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC open to Rs900 crore loan to ensure cancer hospital built before civic polls

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:27 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to ensure it builds and hosts a cancer hospital, much like the cancer treatment centre the Tata Trust runs in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE Pune district, on Wednesday, reported 1,696 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:56 PM IST
UNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a list of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of at least 200 beds, to carry out Covid vaccination, if the central government permits the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE Yasmin Kaur Bains, principal of Army Public School (APS), Dighi, has denied that an offline examination that was conducted on the school premises Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Crowding at hospitals raises risk of infection for vaccine beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE For the past two days, eligible beneficiaries under phase two of the Covid vaccination drive have recalled horrors of having to wait for hours to get the jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCB to attach properties of tax defaulters from March 5

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:38 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has released a list of names of property tax defaulters asking for arrears to be paid at the earliest, failing which, the board will not hesitate to attach the properties
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

42 micro-containment zones in Pune city; most in Hadapsar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
PUNE As Pune has witnessed a rise in Covid cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared 42 micro-containment zones in ten ward offices in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
