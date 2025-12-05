Haryana releases second installment of Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojna, over 7 lakh women to benefit

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday made direct fund transfer of ₹250 crore into the bank accounts of more than 7 lakh women from low-income families across the state under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojna. Officials said the response since has been significant.

The initiative was launched on September 25 — the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay — is aimed at providing sustained economic support to eligible women. They can apply for the scheme through the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi mobile application, which was launched the same day.

Officials said the response since has been significant. From the app’s launch to November 30, a total of 9,00,592 women submitted applications for the scheme, of which 7,01,965 were found eligible.

Of those eligible, 5,58,346 have completed their Aadhaar-based KYC, making them eligible for direct benefit transfers. Applicants who are yet to complete the verification have been asked to do the same at the earliest.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said: “As soon the other applicants complete the process, they too will begin receiving the benefits of the scheme,”

Saini added that pending applicants have already been notified via SMS and instructions to finish e-KYC have also been shared.

The Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojna provides financial support to women aged 23 years and above whose annual household income is less than ₹1 lakh. Under the scheme, all eligible women from the same family are entitled to receive benefits.

The application can be submitted once an applicant submits her details online, verification is typically completed within 24 to 48 hours, following which an SMS notification is sent. Women are then required to log in again to upload a live image to complete their Aadhaar-based authentication. Upon successful verification, the SEWA department generates a pension ID for each beneficiary, clearing the way for fund disbursal directly into their accounts.

With a large number of pending beneficiaries advised to complete their final verification promptly, officials expect an even wider outreach of the scheme in the coming weeks.