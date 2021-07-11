Haryana to blame for water shortage in Delhi: Raghav Chadha says

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chada on Saturday blamed the Haryana government for triggering a “severe water crisis” in the national capital, and exhorted the neighbouring state to adhere to orders by the Supreme court on water sharing. Haryana government, however, said it is adhering to water sharing pacts, and blamed “internal mismanagement in Delhi” for the scarcity.

“Haryana has reduced the water supply into the river Yamuna by 120 million gallons per day (MGD), which has led to a decrease in drinking water production in Delhi by 100 MGD,” said Chadha, during a press conference.

The water released in the Yamuna is treated at the various water treatment plants (WTPs) after which it reaches households.

“Water production at Chandrawal WTP has come down from 90 MGD to 55 MGD, at Wazirabad WTP from 135 MGD to 80 MGD, and at Okhla WTP from 20 MGD to 15 MGD. The water production in Delhi has come down from 245 MGD to 150-145 MGD. This is at a time when the Upper Yamuna River Board directed Haryana to provide an additional 150 cusecs of water, besides providing the legally prescribed amount of water to meet the requirement,” said Chadha.

Water supply has been disrupted in areas falling under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), central Delhi, and parts of west and south Delhi on account of the reduced supply by Haryana.

“Delhi receives Yamuna water coming from Haryana at three places - CLC channel, DSB channel, and the Wazirabad pond. There has been a heavy reduction in water received at the CLC and the DSB channels while the Wazirabad pond has not received the supply,” added Chadha.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj too attacked the Haryana government for “repeatedly stalling Delhi’s water”. “Nearly 10% of total water consumption is not being released, which means around 20 lakh people across the city are not getting enough potable water,” said Bharadwaj in a statement.

The DJB has been raising the water issue with Haryana since May.“I fold my hands and request the Haryana government to not reduce water supply to Delhi as we need water to drink,” said Chadha.

Denying the DJB’s allegations, a Haryana irrigation department spokesperson said Delhi it has not reduced the water released to Delhi. “...Haryana is supplying 1,049 cusecs at Munak or more than 950 cusecs of water (against 939 cusecs) at Bawana contact point, through its canal system, which is more than their legitimate share... Shortage of water in Delhi is the result of internal mismanagement; Haryana has no role in it. It is worth mentioning that due to a delayed monsoon, Haryana is facing serious water scarcity but we are still maintaining water supply to Delhi without any reduction,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the Delhi government has failed to ensure adequate water supply, adding that the Capital is receiving its full share from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Delhi is facing water shortage because the Arvind Kejriwal-led city government has failed to check water pilferage and has not been able to use its full water treatment capacity,” he said.