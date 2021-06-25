Haryana to introduce law to check fee hike in pvt schools: Kanwar Pal

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Friday said that a law for monitoring the continuous fee hike by private schools will be enacted by the state government. This, he said, will ensure that schools do not overcharge.

The minister said fee hike of more than 8-10% in a year cannot be justified in any way. Private schools will not be allowed to charge arbitrarily, he said. Sanskriti Model Schools have been set up on the lines of private schools in Haryana wherein children are being given quality education, he added.

FACES FARMERS’ PROTEST IN KARNAL

Amid farmers’ protest, Kanwar Pal reached Karnal to attend a meeting of the district grievances redressal committee at Panchayat Bhawan, Karnal on Friday.

Heavy police deployment and barricading was made by the police following a call of protest by the farmers.

When the farmers tried to reach near the venue of the meeting and chanted anti-BJP slogans, police detained some protesting farmers. They were released later. During the meeting, 12 complaints related to various departments were heard and disposed of on the spot.

The protesting farmers said that they will continue to oppose the visit of BJP and JJP leaders till the Centre’s three farm laws are revoked.

Due to barricading, residents of Karnal had to face a lot of trouble. Kanwar Pal along with Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia attended a programme of the BJP organised to observe the anniversary of Emergency imposed in the country in 1975, as Black Day.

He accused the protesting farmers of murdering democracy by not joining talks over the issue of farm laws.

A similar protest was held in Kaithal against the visit of Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and police had detained some farmers protesting under the banner of BKU (Charuni).