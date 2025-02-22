Hastinapur Sanctuary: Bird numbers soar, species’ diversity declines

The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025 has revealed both positive and concerning trends in waterbird populations within the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary and its adjacent wetlands. In all, 34 species of waterbirds were recorded, including 19 resident species and 15 winter migratory species, with an overall increase in the total number of waterbirds compared to the previous year. Bar-headed geese at the Hastinapur Sanctuary (HT Photo)

The census recorded 2,408 individual birds, a significant rise from the 903 birds recorded in 2024. However, species diversity remained low, with several species absent from the census this year.

One positive highlight was the increase in the number of threatened species recorded. In 2024, only four threatened species were documented, whereas in 2025, a total of eight globally threatened species were identified, demonstrating some recovery or improved monitoring efforts.

Ecologist, ornithologist and AWC coordinator, TK Roy said, “The census revealed that the wetlands of the Hastinapur Range are facing significant ecological challenges due to irregular and reduced monsoon rainfall, shifting courses of the Ganga, and human

disturbances. Habitat degradation, excessive exploitation of natural resources, and the spread of invasive species like water hyacinth have led to shrinking and drying wetlands, reducing the availability of suitable habitats for waterbirds”.

Interestingly, some temporary wetland areas, particularly near Bhimkund Village, supported higher numbers of waterbirds due to delayed heavy rainfall in October 2024. However, other wetlands were severely affected by environmental pressures, leading to a decline in overall species diversity.

The census recorded a notable rise in migratory waterbird populations, including Greylag Geese, which increased from 23 in 2024 to 352 in 2025, Bar-headed Geese, which rose from 169 in 2024 to 938 in 2025, Northern Pintail, absent in 2024, with 222 recorded in 2025, Common

Teal, which increased from just 2 in 2024 to 170 in 2025, Ruddy Shelduck, which increased from 28 in 2024 to 80 in 2025.

Additionally, several globally threatened species, as per the IUCN Red List and Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), were recorded in AWC 2025, including: Black-headed Ibis, Painted Stork, Woolly-necked Stork, Black-tailed Godwit, Sarus Crane, Common Crane, Northern Lapwing, Eurasian Spoonbill.

Dushyant Chauhan, associate professor of Zoology, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, who along with his team participated in the census, said, “The findings of AWC 2025 underscore the delicate balance of wetland ecosystems and the urgent need for conservation efforts. While the increase in the overall number of waterbirds is a positive sign, the decline in species diversity and the persistent threats posed by climate change and human interference highlight the need for sustained intervention”.