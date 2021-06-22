HC adjourns all cases listed in July to Sept, Oct

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday decided to adjourn all cases listed in July to September and October. It, however, announced that all benches will resume work from June 28, the first time since the pandemic broke in March 2020.

The decision to adjourn the cases has been taken in view of government advisories and Covid scenario in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The high court had suspended physical hearing of cases last year but re-introduced it in February. The decision had to be taken back in view of second wave striking across the country.

An official said all benches will hold court from June 28 through video conferencing. The high court has also done away with the mentioning system of listing of fresh cases of all categories. In the case of adjourned cases, if there is urgency, any of the party can approach court for advancing of the hearing, the official added.

The high court also decided that bail matters, protection matters, paroles and premature release cases filed this year won’t be adjourned and would be taken on the dates already fixed. The cases in which advancement was allowed after May 1, will also not be adjourned, the official said, adding that interim orders passed in any of the adjourned matters will stand extended.

Entry into high court will still remain barred for lawyers, clerks and parties etc.

Last week, the Supreme Court had expressed its dismay over functioning of the court. It had expressed shock over non-listing of bail matters observing that the accused has a right to hearing of his application for bail and denial of same is an infringement of right and liberty assured to him.