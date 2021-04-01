HC adjourns cases listed in April to August

In view of a persistent rise in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab and Haryana high court has adjourned cases listed in April to August.

The decision was taken by the administrative committee of high court to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants, a senior official said. In case of urgency, a lawyer can move an application for advancement of hearing, he said. The cases listed after March 24, 2020 through mentioning and listed for hearing in April, will be taken up on the already fixed dates, the official added.

Most of the judges are taking up cases through video-conferencing following the Covid-19 outbreak. However, physical hearing was resumed from February 8 by setting up three courts, which has now been extended to 12 courts. The high court has a total strength of 47 judges.

The official said any interim order passed in the adjourned matters will stand extended up to the date fixed in a particular case.