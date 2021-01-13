HC constitutes fresh panel in medical negligence case
The Delhi high court on Wednesday constituted a fresh committee to look into the alleged medical negligence by a doctor at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, which had resulted in the death of a man in 2016. The court said the earlier decision of the committee was “cryptic” and “did not give any reason” justifying its conclusion.
Justice Pratibha M Singh said the erstwhile committee had not followed the protocol and instructions which the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had given after the deceased’s brother, seeking relief, had gone to the CM’s Delhi Durbar. In 2019, Kejriwal had directed an inquiry by a committee, while also directing the videography of the proceedings.
“Final inquiry report is quite cryptic and does not discuss the facts nor are they recorded by the committee. Entire report is in one para….,” the court said.
“Considering the factual matrix of the case, the committee has not followed the protocol or given any reason to dismiss the complaints,” it said.
The court said the pending committee will be set aside and a new committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Dr Sanjeev Kathuria. The proceedings would be videographed and a speaking order would be given to the petitioner within four months.
It said the committee will take written responses from all parties and then give a detailed report to the Delhi government as well as the petitioner.
The court’s order comes while hearing a plea by a man filed through advocate Prashant Vaxish stating that his brother (deceased) had a minor chest pain after which he was treated by a doctor on March 28, 2016, treated in the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. He said the doctor prescribed some medicines and asked him to take rest.
He said two days later, the doctor called them multiple times and asked them to come to the hospital, stating that the condition of the patient required immediate action.
“The brother of the petitioner died on April 2016 due to the sheer medical negligence and wrong treatment by the doctors at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital,” the plea said.
The plea had also contended that the authorities created forged reports and he was charged for tests which were never conducted on his brother. It said while no action was taken, the deceased’s brother had sought help from the CM who had directed the constitution of the committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Poultry farms across Thane to be checked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane receives first lot of 103,000 doses of Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to carry out Covid vaccination drive in four centres; gets 6,000 doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vets check horses after a positive case of glanders disease in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Former IAF officer loses ₹67 lakh in ATM card fraud, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meerut division receives Covid-19 vaccine consignment; GB Nagar and Ghaziabad to get their share today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport master plan to be revised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At UP Gate, protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide in Ludhiana school: Probe team records statements of victim’s teachers, friends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Drug convict stabs fellow inmate for ‘staring at him’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laptop left on charging-mode starts fire at sixth-floor flat in Ghaziabad high-rise, three family members rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida’s air quality enters ‘very poor’, Greater Noida worst in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akalis still hopeful of former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s return ahead of MC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed in Pune against alleged fake university; its website down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox