HC dismisses plea against Ramayana, Veda workshops in basic schools of U.P.

: The Allahabad high court has dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the letter issued by the director, International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, Ayodhya, regarding the organising of summer Ramayana and Veda workshops in basic schools of Uttar Pradesh. A division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra gave this verdict while dismissing the PIL filed by Dr Chaturanan Ojha (For representation only)

With this order, these workshops proposed in the basic schools of the state can now be held.

The director, International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, Ayodhya had issued a letter on May 5, 2025 requesting all the basic shiksha adhikaris (BSA) of the state that Summer Ramayana and Veda Abhiruchi Workshops are proposed to be organised by the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, Ayodhya in all 75 districts of the state.

The court, while dismissing the petition, observed, “The petitioner, without disclosing his credentials except for as noticed hereinbefore, claiming himself to be a socially conscious citizen and an academic, has failed to comply with the requirements of the Allahabad High Court Rules pertaining to filing of the public interest litigation, which requires several declarations.”

“The petitioner has nowhere indicated as to how and in what manner, he came in possession of the said documents, being a resident of district Deoria as the communication has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer, Maharajganj, a different district. The petitioner apparently has attempted to suppress his credentials,” the bench added.