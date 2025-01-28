prateem.rohanekar@hindustantimes.com HC grants bail to builder arrested in gangster murder case

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday granted bail to developer Vimal Jain, arrested in January 2024 for allegedly conspiring and financing the murder of gangster Sumit Yerunkar, who was shot dead in Chunabhatti.

A bench presided over by justice Milind Jadhav granted bail to the developer saying that his incarceration would no longer be required.

Yerunkar was killed on December 24, 2023, in Azad Galli, Chunabhatti, allegedly by his former associates Sunil Patil alias Sunny, Sagar Sawant, Narendra alias Nanya Patil, and Ashutosh alias Babu Devidas Gavand. All the accused used to work under Yerunkar prior to 2016, when he was jailed. They allegedly fired 21 rounds at Yerunkar, killing him and injuring three of his gang members and an eight-year-old girl who was playing nearby.

Jain was arrested by the Chunabhatti police as they suspected that he had paid Sunny to kill Yerunkar over an alleged 2016 fallout and had provided him with his car for the purpose.

Advocates Aabad Ponda and Mithilesh Mishra, appearing for Jain, argued that there was no evidence to show that Jain’s car was ever involved in the crime and payments made to Sunny pertained to debris clearance work undertaken by him in Jain’s SRA project.

The court, while granting bail to Jain, noted that there was no material which prima facie appears to be cogent and relevant to implicate Jain, except for ledger entries showing money transfer from Jain to Sunny’s account.