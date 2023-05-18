Home / Cities / Others / Health official’s wife shoots self in U.P.’s Sant Kabir Nagar

Health official’s wife shoots self in U.P.’s Sant Kabir Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 18, 2023 06:40 PM IST

The police had started initial probe into the incident and further action will follow after the post-mortem report, said the SP

The 46-year-old wife of a health official allegedly shot herself dead with a licensed revolver in Khalilabad town of Sant Kabir Nagar district on Thursday morning, police said.

Circle officer Deepanshu Rathore and Khalilabad Kotwali in-charge Sarvesh Rai rushed to the spot after being informed. The police later sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police (SP), Sant Kabir Nagar, Satyajeet Gupta said prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide. The police had started initial probe into the incident and further action will follow after the post-mortem report came, he added.

As per reports, the health official’s wife, who had been living in the state capital with her two sons, had come to Khalilabad only a few days back. Preliminary probe suggested that some family dispute could be the reason for the incident, said cops.

Sign out