The 46-year-old wife of a health official allegedly shot herself dead with a licensed revolver in Khalilabad town of Sant Kabir Nagar district on Thursday morning, police said. Health official’s wife shoots self in U.P.’s Sant Kabir Nagar (Pic for representation)

Circle officer Deepanshu Rathore and Khalilabad Kotwali in-charge Sarvesh Rai rushed to the spot after being informed. The police later sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Confirming the incident, superintendent of police (SP), Sant Kabir Nagar, Satyajeet Gupta said prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide. The police had started initial probe into the incident and further action will follow after the post-mortem report came, he added.

As per reports, the health official’s wife, who had been living in the state capital with her two sons, had come to Khalilabad only a few days back. Preliminary probe suggested that some family dispute could be the reason for the incident, said cops.