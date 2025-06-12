Heatwave-like condition disrupts normal life in eastern UP

Scorching heat has disrupted normal life across eastern Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius in Varanasi and surrounding areas. People cover themselves to get protection against the scorching sun during a hot summer day in Varanasi on Thursday (PTI)

Varanasi recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two degrees above the normal maximum, while the minimum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, also two degrees above normal. A severe heatwave-like condition is affecting the entire Purvanchal region, including Varanasi.

According to the Meteorological department and meteorologists from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the monsoon is expected to become active in the region from June 14, with light rain likely from June 15. Prof Manoj Kumar Srivastava, a BHU meteorologist, stated that a low-pressure area may become active after June 13, which will give momentum to the monsoon.

Dr Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the UP Regional Meteorological Centre, also confirmed the possibility of rain in various parts of the state from June 14.

Earlier on Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Varanasi was recorded at 43.3 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees more than normal, and the minimum temperature was 30.6 degrees Celsius, also above normal. A wave of hot air continued to blow at night with a speed of 26 km per hour, intensifying the heatwave’s impact on people during both day and night.

Meanwhile, farmers are concerned about the delayed arrival of rains, which will postpone paddy sowing and plantation. If rain does not occur in the next few days, preparations for sowing other crops will also be delayed. Abhay Singh, a farmer from the Kachhawan area, mentioned that farmers will manage to sow paddy using tubewell water, but the delay in rain will push back the sowing of other crops as tilling of farms will start late. Durga Chaurasia, another farmer from Gahamar in Ghazipur, expressed similar concerns.

While the water levels of River Ganga have also receded and dry patches have emerged in the Ganga river’s stretch near Samane Ghat. According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga is flowing at 58.57 metres in Varanasi.

Ganga activist Rajesh Shukla attributed the emergence of these patches to the dwindling water level of the Ganga, stating that the scorching heat has affected nearly everything, including the river’s water level. He emphasised that it is a matter of concern and expresses hope for early rainfall to bring relief from the “boiling” temperatures for both people and nature.

Meanwhile, Shravan Mishra of Assi Ghat area observed that the usual hustle and bustle disappears from the ghats as early as 9 am, with the ghats appearing deserted during noon and even until 5 pm. He remarked that the scorching summer has deeply impacted everyone.