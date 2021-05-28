Heavy rain lashes Bihar as Yaas enters state, NMCH waterlogged

PATNA

Several areas in capital Patna, including the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital which has been dedicated for Covid patients, remained waterlogged on Friday as extremely heavy rain lashed places in eastern parts of Bihar while heavy rain drenched most parts of the state as cyclone Yaas entered the state.

As per the Patna Meteorological Centre, Manihari in Katihar received the highest rainfall (250 mm), followed by Kadwa (240 mm), Barari 230 mm, Purnea (210 mm) while Parsa and Katihar recorded 180 mm each over the past 24 hours.

Gaya set its new rainfall record by registering 120 mm in 24 hours, from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday. Prior to this, Gaya’s single-day record was of 91.8 mm May 31, 2013.

Patna recorded 92 mm of rainfall, very close to its record of 92.2mm on the same day as Gaya.

Meteorologist SK Mandal said, “Cyclone Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area and is likely to lie over the state till Saturday. Due to change in wind direction, the cyclonic system might move towards north. As a result, northern parts of the state are expected to receive extremely or heavy rain at isolated places in the next 48 hours while rest of the parts are likely to experience light or moderate rain.”

Meanwhile, the incessant rain flooded low-lying areas of the state, throwing life out of gear.

In Patna, Kankarbagh, Moin-ul Haq stadium, Mithapur Bus stand, Rajendra Nagar, Nala Road, Patliputra Colony and pockets of Bailey Road were waterlogged for hours.

Stormwater also gushed into several hospitals. Visuals of medicines floating in Jay Prabha Medanta Hospital went viral on the social media.

In Gaya, Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) had prepared 40-bed special ward for treatment of black fungus patients. However, rainwater gushed inside the premise including OPD and ENT ward.

At Hajipur Sadar Hospital, patients were seen wading through knee-deep rainwater, which entered OPD, emergency ward and X-ray room.

“It’s very difficult for both staff and patients. Rainwater is everywhere, be it the emergency room or operation theatre,” said Dr SK Verma, hospital superintendent.

The second largest hospital in the state, the NMCH in Patna, which is dedicated for Covid-19 patients, remained waterlogged on Friday after heavy rainfall since Thursday evening. The road leading to the hospital was waterlogged too.

The hospital administration shifted Covid patients from the medicine ward to paediatrics ward.

Hospital superintendent Dr Vindo Kumar Singh said, “There is a normal situation. Our sump powers are working and have released the water. Water has not entered the wards.”