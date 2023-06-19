Gujarat continues to face rain fury due to depression after Cyclone Biparjoy

Heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc in several parts of north Gujarat in the last 24 hours due to a depression, remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, causing a flood-like situation in many villages of Banaskantha district, officials said on Monday.

An inundated town in Gujarat after Cyclone Biparjoy hit the state’s coast. (ANI photo)

Various parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra region, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The present rainfall in Gujarat is only due to the cyclone. There is a good amount of rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch while in other parts the rainfall is nominal. The monsoon season is yet to arrive in Gujarat. It has reached Kerala and is progressing further in the southern peninsular. Once it reaches Mumbai, a timeline for its arrival in Gujarat can be determined,” said Manorama Mohanty, IMD director, Ahmedabad.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening, felling several trees and electric poles and damaging houses.

Schools in many parts of Kutch district remained shut with several areas being flooded and electricity yet to be restored in many villages and towns.

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Banaskantha and Patan districts have been actively engaged in relocating thousands of people residing in low-lying areas to safer places.

The impact of the cyclonic storm’s receding intensity from a “very severe cyclonic storm” to a “depression” has been notable, causing extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of north Gujarat districts such as Banaskantha and Patan.

Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts in north Gujarat experienced substantial rainfall over the past 24 hours, culminating on Monday morning.

Amirgarh taluka in Banaskantha district was particularly affected, with 206 mm of rainfall recorded till Sunday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Other affected talukas include Danta and Dhanera in Banaskantha, Posina in Sabarkantha, and Santalpur and Radhanpur in Patan, which experienced rainfall exceeding 100 mm during this period.

Meanwhile, Kutch district witnessed relatively less rainfall on Saturday following two days of heavy downpour when Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on Thursday.