Cyclone Biparjoy has delayed southwest monsoon in U.P. by a week: Met

LUCKNOW Cyclone Biparjoy, which hit the coast of Kutch in Gujarat, has weakened monsoon current in Uttar Pradesh. The development is supposed to have delayed the southwest monsoon by at least a week.

Usually, the monsoon arrives in U.P. by June 18 and it reaches Lucknow in three days’ time. However, it will get delayed by a week this year. Parts of U.P. that witness rainfall activity on June 19 and 20 will be due to the effect of the cyclone and not the monsoon.

According to all-India weather summary and forecast bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the northern limit of monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Ratnagiri, Koppal, Puttaparthi, and Sriharikota but conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over some more parts of south peninsular India and adjoining areas during June 19-22, said Mohd Danish, in-charge of Lucknow’s Met office.

Several parts of the state are in the grip of heat wave with Prayagraj recording the hottest day at 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur (44.1), Churk (43.6), Basti (43.5), Varanasi (43.2), Gorakhpur, Banda, Ballia and Fursatganj (43 degrees each), Sultanpur (42.8), and Faizabad (42) on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 41.6 and 28.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The Met department has issued a warning of heat waves in several parts of east U.P. while there have been thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places over the western part of Uttar Pradesh.