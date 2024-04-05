 Hema files papers, says ‘have a lot to do for Mathura’ - Hindustan Times
Hema files papers, says ‘have a lot to do for Mathura’

ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
Apr 05, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Nomination process ended for 2nd phase of polling in Mathura and Aligarh. 16 candidates filed in Mathura, 21 in Aligarh. Hema Malini files for BJP in Mathura.

The nomination process ended for the second phase of polling, and in Braj area, it was the last day for filing nomination papers in Mathura and Aligarh, two Lok Sabha seats going to the hustings on April 26. In all, 16 candidates filed papers in Mathura, while 21 have filed their documents in Aligarh till April 4.

BJP candidate Hema Malini filing her nomination papers on the last day of filing nominations, in Mathura, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate Hema Malini filing her nomination papers on the last day of filing nominations, in Mathura, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In Aligarh, 10 independents filed nomination papers on Thursday, while 11 other candidates, including those of major parties, had filed papers earlier. Thus, the total number of nominations touched 21 in Aligarh.

Amongst the major parties, Chaudhary Bijendra Singh has filed nomination for SP-Congress combine in Aligarh, while Hitendra Kumar alias Bunty Upadhayaya filed papers for BSP. Sitting MP for BJP, Satish Gautam, has also filed his papers for the third time in Aligarh.

In Mathura, 16 candidates filed papers. Thursday began with BJP candidate Hema Malini filing nomination papers here for the third time. Sitting MP Hema Malini is on the way to score a hat-trick and had chief minister Yogi Adityanath address a public meeting in her support in Mathura.

After filing her papers, Hema Malini denied counter-attacking Congress leader Randeep Surjewala who allegedly made derogatory comments about cine star-turned politician.

“I am here to work for my constituency and am backed by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath who can reply to such attacks. Those in opposition were not expected to speak well about me but I am not bothered as I have a lot to do for Mathura.

“Those not respecting women should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always respects women,” she said.

Mukesh Dhangar was declared the Congress candidate late on Wednesday night and filed nomination papers on Thursday, while BSP candidate Suresh Singh had filed papers earlier.

