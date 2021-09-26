Home / Cities / Others / Himachal: 45 from Tibetan art institute among 202 fresh Covid cases in state
Himachal’s active Covid case count climbed to 1,800 while recoveries reached 2,12,736 after 164 people recuperated. (HT PHOTO)
Himachal: 45 from Tibetan art institute among 202 fresh Covid cases in state

Forty-five artisans, trainees and staff of Norbulingka Institute-- an institute of Tibetan Art and Craft at Sidhpur near Dharamshala town were among the 202 people tested positive for Covid on Saturday as the state’s total case tally rose to 2,18,202
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:26 AM IST

Forty-five artisans, trainees and staff of Norbulingka Institute-- an institute of Tibetan Art and Craft at Sidhpur near Dharamshala town were among the 202 people tested positive for Covid on Saturday as the state’s total case tally rose to 2,18,202. The death toll rose to 3,650 after four patients died of the contagion.

Among the fresh cases, highest 103 were reported in Kangra, 30 in Mandi, 22 in Bilaspur, 19 in Una, four in Kullu, 18 in Shimla, two each in Sirmaur and Solan and one each in Chamba and Kinnaur.

The active case count climbed to 1,800 while recoveries reached 2,12,736 after 164 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,767 cases reported to date followed by 30,825 cases in Mandi and 27,148 in Shimla.

