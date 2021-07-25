Himachal logs 130 fresh Covid infections, 2 deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 130 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 2,05,017 while the death toll mounted to 3,497 after two patients died of the infection.

Of the new cases, 35 were reported in Mandi, 25 in Chamba, 21 in Kangra, 17 in Shimla, seven in Una, six each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, five each in Kinnaur and Kullu, two in Solan, two in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries reached 2,00,571 after 90 people recuperated while active cases have gone up to 931.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,247 cases followed by Mandi (27,710), Shimla (25,580), Solan (22,377), Sirmaur (15,359), Hamirpur (14,511), Una (13,411), Bilaspur (12,859), Chamba (11,875), Kullu (9,046), Kinnaur (3,296) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,746).