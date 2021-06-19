Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 239 fresh Covid cases
Large number of tourists were spotted in Shimla markets on Saturday. Many were seen adhering to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.   (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Large number of tourists were spotted in Shimla markets on Saturday. Many were seen adhering to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.   (Deepak Sansta/HT)
others

Himachal logs 239 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 239 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s case tally to 2,00,282 while the death toll mounted to 3,423 after 10 more people succumbed to the contagion
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:52 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 239 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s case tally to 2,00,282 while the death toll mounted to 3,423 after 10 more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 47 were reported in Kangra, 38 in Mandi, 33 in Chamba, 31 in Kullu, 18 in Shimla, 16 in Una, 15 in Sirmaur, 12 in Solan, 11 in Kinnaur, seven in Hamirpur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

Two fatalities each were reported in Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla, and one each in Chamba, Mandi, Solan and Una.

In terms of caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,640 cases so far, followed by Mandi where 26,888 people have been tested positive till date and Shimla with 24,887 cases. Solan has 22,123 cases, Sirmaur 15,243, Hamirpur 14,233, Una 13,179, Bilaspur 12,518, Chamba 10,916, Kullu, 8,759, Kinnaur 3,203 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,693.

TWO SUCCUMB TO BLACK FUNGUS

Meanwhile, mucormycosis or black fungus infection has claimed two more lives at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla taking state’s toll to seven.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said a man and a woman died of the deadly infection late on Friday.

The woman belonged to Lakkar Bazar locality in Shimla while another patient was from Hamirpur.

Both were admitted at IGMC on May 28. Till date, five patients have died due to mucormycosis at IGMC and two at RPGMC, Tanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.