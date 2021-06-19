Himachal logs 239 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 239 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s case tally to 2,00,282 while the death toll mounted to 3,423 after 10 more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 47 were reported in Kangra, 38 in Mandi, 33 in Chamba, 31 in Kullu, 18 in Shimla, 16 in Una, 15 in Sirmaur, 12 in Solan, 11 in Kinnaur, seven in Hamirpur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

Two fatalities each were reported in Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla, and one each in Chamba, Mandi, Solan and Una.

In terms of caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,640 cases so far, followed by Mandi where 26,888 people have been tested positive till date and Shimla with 24,887 cases. Solan has 22,123 cases, Sirmaur 15,243, Hamirpur 14,233, Una 13,179, Bilaspur 12,518, Chamba 10,916, Kullu, 8,759, Kinnaur 3,203 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,693.

TWO SUCCUMB TO BLACK FUNGUS

Meanwhile, mucormycosis or black fungus infection has claimed two more lives at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla taking state’s toll to seven.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said a man and a woman died of the deadly infection late on Friday.

The woman belonged to Lakkar Bazar locality in Shimla while another patient was from Hamirpur.

Both were admitted at IGMC on May 28. Till date, five patients have died due to mucormycosis at IGMC and two at RPGMC, Tanda.