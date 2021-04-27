IND USA
Kin of a Covid-19 patient waiting to refill cylinders with medical oxygen in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
Himachal to supply oxygen to Delhi

In a letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Thakur said that he is highly concerned about the situation in the national Capital and would be happy to extend all possible help to the state.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 02:24 AM IST

Chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday agreed to send supplies of oxygen to New Delhi which is currently grappling with a shortage of the life-saving gas.

He added that the officials in New Delhi may contact additional director of industries to arrange supplies of oxygen. Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the Himachal government for their generosity.

